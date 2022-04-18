She adores him! Olivia Wilde was spotted supporting boyfriend Harry Styles during his headline performance at Coachella on Friday, April 15.

In a now-deleted video posted on Twitter, the Drinking Buddies actress was enjoying the show backstage as the One Direction alum was performing. After Harry, 28, spotted her, he smiled at her acknowledging that he saw her.

Olivia, 38, wanted to fangirl … like the rest of us … so she also jammed to her man’s music in the VIP section of the crowd. Harry performed the hit One Direction song “What Makes You Beautiful” which made the crowd go crazy. During that moment, Olivia was jumping up and down, clearly having the time of her life.

The Meadowland actress was also hanging out with The Late Late Show host James Corden and his son, Max, in the crowd.

Mega

Not only did Harry stun the crowd with his performance but he also brought out county-pop star Shania Twain as a guest performer where the two performed “Man! I Feel Like a Woman,” and “You’re Still the One.”

Shania, 56, gushed over the performance on her Twitter account, sharing how “honored” she felt to be a part of the “Watermelon Sugar” singer’s debut Coachella performance.

“Music icon. Fashion icon. And true friend,” she tweeted on Saturday, April 16. “What a magical moment!! And I mean c’mon… WHAT A SHOW I’m a huge fan! Grateful we got to create this memory together – Thank you Harry.”

Olivia enjoyed the surprise performance so much that she was seen putting her drink down so she could dance with no restrictions.

The musician and actress went public with their romance in January 2021 after they were seen holding hands at a wedding they attended together. Their relationship began shortly after her split with ex-fiancé Jason Suedikis in November 2020.

While the pair have kept their relationship under wraps, Olivia often visits Harry in the United Kingdom. Although they don’t flaunt their romance, Olivia is often seen wearing the “Sign of the Times” artist’s jewelry and merchandise clothing.

In a January 2022 interview with Vogue, Olivia opened up on why she doesn’t respond to talk about her relationship with the “As I Am” artist.

“It’s obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative,” she explained. “But I think what you realize is that when you’re really happy, it doesn’t matter what strangers think about you. All that matters to you is what’s real, and what you love, and who you love.”