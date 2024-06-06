Second chance at love? A source reveals Olivia Wilde is holding out hope for a romance redux with Harry Styles now that the pop star, 30, is single again. “For Olivia, nobody came close to Harry,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style, noting that the divorcée hasn’t dated since their 2022 split. “They’re in touch here and there and Olivia swears they still have a spark.” The source clarifies that Olivia, 40, who fell for the “Watermelon Sugar” singer while directing him in Don’t Worry Darling, hasn’t reached out to Harry since his recent split from Taylor Russell.

“She’s playing it cool and waiting for him to make the first move — but she’d drop everything to meet up with him.” According to the source, the mom of two (with ex Jason Sudeikis) became close with Harry’s pals, including James Corden, during their nearly two years together. “So there’s plenty of people who would cheer them on if they gave things another shot. Olivia’s hoping this time apart was enough to make Harry see she’s the one for him.”