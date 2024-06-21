From sunglasses and SPF to beach toys and towels, if you’re taking a family vacation this summer, there’s a lot you need to pack. Whether you’re hitting the road or flying, Huggies® Skin Essentials™ collection has three essential products designed for all around care for healthy skin.

Huggies® Skin Essentials™ Diapers are dermatologist approved to help maintain healthy looking skin. They feature the SkinProtect™ liner and leave behind up to 5x less mess¹. Skin Essentials™ diapers help protect against the top two causes of rash, moisture and mess, by managing runny mess. They also feature Huggies® Blowout Blocker for up to 100% leakproof protection, plus they’re free from fragrances, parabens, and elemental chlorine. Pro tip: Be sure to pack one diaper for every two to three hours of travel. Bringing along a Big Kid®? Pack Pull-Ups® Skin Essentials™ ultra-soft and breathable training pants. They’re designed for potty training and provide up to 100% leakproof protection, plus they feature an underwear-like fit that’s easy for little hands to slide up and down in rest areas or cramped airplane bathrooms. Dermatologist-approved fragrance-free wipes are a must for travel! Designed for sensitive skin, Huggies® Skin Essentials™ Wipes are made with 99% water and zero harsh ingredients. These thick and strong, yet gentle wipes are pH balanced to help maintain baby’s healthy skin.

Learn more about Huggies® Skin Essentials™ diapers, wipes and Pull-Ups® training pants at huggies.com.

1. Leaves behind up to 5x less runny mess v. leading store brand. Based on laboratory testing on size 1 with 1lb, 0.25PSI, after 10-minute wait.