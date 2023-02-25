Kansas City Chiefs Celebrate Super Bowl Win at XS Nightclub Las Vegas

Living it up! The 2023 Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are not done celebrating their big win yet as quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his guys made their way to Las Vegas for a night at XS Nightclub.

Patrick, 27, was joined by Travis Kelce, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Skyy Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Jody Fortson, Isiah Pacheco, Melvin Gordon and other teammates on Friday, February 24, for an over-the-top celebration.

The group was greeted with oversized signage and LED screens that read “XS Welcomes 2023 Champs,” a drumline of LED drummers and red and yellow confetti flying in the air. A six-tiered custom football themed cake was brought out as the team’s unofficial anthem “Red Kingdom” by Tech N9ne played throughout the sold-out venue.

The players partied from an exclusive VIP area where they enjoyed bottle service before heading to the DJ booth and joining GRAMMY Award-winning duo and Wynn Nightlife resident artists, The Chainsmokers. The “Don’t Let Me Down” artists also performed at the team’s after party immediately following their championship game on February 12.

“Kansas City Chiefs are in the house, let’s make some noise,” the music group’s Alex Pall shouted into the microphone. “It was meant to be,” he added as the group of all-stars was seen jumping around on stage, singing and dancing.

Travis, 33, took to the mic addressing the crowd of fans saying, “Listen, I know we’re celebrating one thing, but everyone in here is celebrating something. Let’s take this through the roof.”

The tight end later grabbed a 6-liter bottle of Armand de Brignac Ace of Spades Gold Brut and began spraying the crowd with his teammates standing behind him, getting the party extra hyped. The team celebrated until after 3 a.m. before departing the Las Vegas hotspot.

Prior to the nightclub festivities, the world champions stopped by celebrity hotspot Delilah, inside Wynn Las Vegas, for a pre-party meal. They enjoyed the upscale supper club from the intimate setting of the private dining room featuring its own dedicated bar.

One week prior to the men’s visit to Wynn Las Vegas, fellow Kansas City Chiefs members including Justin Reid, Tommy Townsend, Melvin Gordon, Josh Williams, Zayne Anderson, and Ugo Amadi were spotted in celebration at the hotel on February 18. The group of six dined at the popular restaurant Casa Playa and was later seen partying at XS Nightclub with the globally recognized DJ and Wynn Nightlife resident artist, Marshmello.

