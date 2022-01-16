Safer in an alternate reality? Pete Davidson made a playful joke during the Saturday Night Live cold open just days after Kanye “Ye” West threatened him amid his romance with Ye’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

“The time has come. You are ready,” Pete, 28, said while using a voice box on the Saturday, January 15, episode of SNL. In the skit, costar James Austin Johnson portrayed President Joe Biden at a press conference while Pete’s version of Biden, 79, from an alternate universe crashed the address.

Pete’s character continued, “I am Joe Biden from the real universe, the timeline you are all living in is about to collapse. You see, it was created as a joke starting in 2016 when the Chicago Cubs won the World Series. Now, it spiraled out of control and could explode at any minute.”

After Pete’s Biden made his announcement, he took questions from reporters. One asked, “What about the rest of us, are we O.K. in the real world?”

“Everyone on earth is better off in the real world except one man named Pete Davidson,” Pete’s Biden joked. “Your world is maybe more fun for him.”

Pete, 28, seemed to poke fun at his life amid his whirlwind romance with Kim, 41. The couple sparked dating rumors shortly after they connected in October 2021 when the KKW Beauty founder hosted the sketch comedy show. Afterward, they were spotted on dates in New York City and in Los Angeles and most recently, they enjoyed a romantic getaway to the Bahamas in early January.

This marks the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s first public relationship after filing for divorce from estranged husband Kanye, 44, in February 2021. While Kanye has been linked to several women since their split — most recently actress Julia Fox — he has made several public pleas to get back together with Kim. In December 2021, Kanye performed his song “Runaway” at the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert in Los Angeles, but he changed the lyrics to: “Run right back to me, baby, more specifically, Kimberly.”

The “Jesus Walks” rapper continued to express his feelings about Kim moving on with the Staten Island native in his music. A version of the Chicago native’s latest single, “Eazy,” leaked on Friday, January 14, and in the lyrics, he threatened Kim’s boyfriend: “God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

Kanye has also made several claims against his estranged wife and her boyfriend in an interview with Jason Lee for Hollywood Unlocked that is set to drop on Monday, January 17. The rapper alleged that he was stopped by Kim’s security from entering their former marital home after dropping their kids — they share daughters North and Chicago and sons Saint and Psalm — off after picking them up from school.

“My daughter wanted me to go inside,” the “Stronger” rapper claimed. “I was like, I am the richest Black man and North’s father, and the security was able to stop me from going into the room with my daughter and that has not been defined … And I am hearing that the new boyfriend is actually in the house that I can’t even go to.”