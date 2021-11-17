Whom you decided to ring in your birthday with is always a big decision. For Pete Davidson, he spent his 28th trip around the sun with rumored girlfriend Kim Kardashian, and they partied together with her mom, Kris Jenner, and his pal, rapper Flavor Flav! The shindig went down at Kris’ ultra-luxurious Palm Springs estate.

Flavor, real name William Jonathan Drayton Jr., shared a photo of the foursome on his Instagram page on Wednesday, November 17. He posed with his arms around Kim and Kris, while Pete sat on a white sofa as Kim leaned into him. She threw up a peace sign with her fingers, while Pete had a big smile on his face as he stuck out his tongue. He gleefully pointed his finger back toward Kim, showing his excitement about being with her.

Pete and Kim, who were previously confirmed to be dating, even shared an outfit! She just launched a unisex SKIMS pajama line, and she wore the bottoms for the sienna plaid fleece sleep set, while Pete donned the long-sleeved top over his red T-shirt. Kris could be seen wearing the set as a whole, so the three coordinated perfectly! Kim had a long chain with a crown pendant around her neck, while Kris donned a pair of boss-looking white framed sunglasses.

A second photo showed just Flavor and Pete, with the Saturday Night Live star wearing the former Public Enemy member’s iconic giant clock pendant around his neck. The comedian held a Corona long neck in his hand, while smiling sheepishly at Flavor. Kris’ impeccable and sleek home decor could be seen in the background.

Next to the two photos, Flavor wrote in the caption, “Celebrating my adopted son Pete Davidson’s birthday with the legendz @kimkardashian and @krisjenner. Pete … I never took a clock off my neck to give to someone and you will be the last person I do this for … it lookz real good on you … Happy Birthday.”

Kim and Pete have been spotted together numerous times since she hosted SNL on October 9. The pair were photographed holding hands at Knott’s Scary Farm in Southern California before Halloween, and the two had a romantic private rooftop Italian dinner at Campania’s near his Staten Island home on November 2.

The following night, the two dined in New York City’s private member’s club, Zero Bond, where they were joined by Kim’s longtime close pals Jonathan “Foodgod” Cheban and P.R. guru Simon Huck. Pete’s met Kim’s inner circle of friends and now has spent his birthday with her mom, Kris! If these two aren’t officially dating, he’s sure getting to know all the most beloved members of Kim’s life.