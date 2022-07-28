Sponsored content with CESAR®

Want to make pooches at the office the new norm? Don’t worry, the CESAR® brand has got a doggone good plan for you with its CESAR®HIRE MY DOG™ program — which launched earlier this year to help pet parents advocate for their furry BFFs at the workplace.

The brand has partnered with organizational duo Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of The Home Edit (and their pups, Indie, Emmett and Mabel) to share expert tips for show how easy the transition from office to functional and stylized pet-friendly workspaces can be.

Organize single-serve meals for office dogs — like CESAR Canine Cuisine — by flavor and color in clear bins, so you can easily grab what you need. For dry dog food and treats, clear containers, jars or canisters make it easy to spot when items are running low.

Designate a dog zone in a common area for toys, potty supplies, brushes and more. Store each category in baskets with labels so employees can easily find what they are looking for.

Store a cleanup caddy under the office sinks with pet-friendly carpet cleaners, disinfecting sprays or wipes, and paper towels to quickly clean up any messes. Make sure the cleaning supplies are not accessible to pets.

The CESAR brand, proudly part of the Mars Petcare family of brands, is leveraging the expertise from Mars Petcare’s BETTER CITIES FOR PETS™ program and its PETS WORK AT WORK™ toolkit to provide pet parents and employers with tools and resources to help make the world a dog-friendly place, starting with the workplace. For example, every pet-friendly workspace should feature amenities to ensure pets and their pet parents can comfortably and responsibly enjoy time together at the office – including leash attachments at desks, water bowls and beds for furry friends, durable, pet-friendly furniture and floors, and – of course – a stash of CESAR Canine Cuisine.

Visit CESARHireMyDog.com to learn more about the CESAR brand’s mission to create more pet-friendly workplaces and how you can help advocate to get your office to welcome four-legged friends.