Pink’s Stance on Embracing Natural Beauty Is Another ‘Reason’ to Love Her! See Her Makeup-Free Photos

Grammy winner Pink’s outlook on embracing who you are truly is “perfect!” Over her years in the spotlight, the “So What” singer has encouraged her fans and her children alike to be their true selves. She shared several makeup-free and bare-faced photos on social media in between rocking colorful and fun red carpet looks.

The superstar notably gave a powerful speech about beauty at the 2017 MTV VMAs while she accepted the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Her daughter, Willow, whom she shares with her husband, Carey Hart, was in the audience during the heartfelt moment.

On stage, Pink recalled a conversation she had with her daughter where she said, “Mama, I’m the ugliest girl I know.” She then explained that she created a PowerPoint presentation of androgynous singers who have rocked their iconic looks for decades. Her mission was to teach Willow not to change who she is.

“You, my darling girl, are beautiful. And I love you,” the Pennsylvania native said to her eldest child directly at the end of the speech.

Her fearless attitude and defiance of traditional beauty standards have made her a fan favorite performer in the R&B, pop and rock genres. In April 2018, Pink landed on the cover of People’s Beautiful Issue with her kids.

The hitmaker, who is also a mom to son Jameson, reflected on the cover during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that month, admitting that she “laughed out loud” when she heard the news.

“I think, honestly, it was Jameson and Willow that secured that deal for me. I’m wondering if in 20 years if Jameson’s going to be upset about his first cover. I mean, it’s pretty good,” she joked about her son’s facial expression in the photo.

But all jokes aside, the CoverGirl spokesmodel has long been dedicated to sharing a message of body positivity and being who you are.

“There’s nothing wrong with beautiful and there’s nothing wrong with beautiful on the inside, beautiful on the outside. It’s all different shades, it’s all different sizes. It means whatever it means to you,” she said at the time. “I think on one hand my sense of humor is the best part about all of it and on the other hand, it’s a wonderful time that we’re celebrating all different kinds of people.”

Keep scrolling to see Pink’s gorgeous makeup-free photos.