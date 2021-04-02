’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Have the Cutest Baby Bumps: Photos of Loren Brovarnik, Elizabeth Potthastand More

Showing and glowing! Several reality stars from the hit TLC show 90 Day Fiancé have welcomed a bundle of joy, with many taking to Instagram to document their pregnancy journeys. Loren Brovarnik, Paola Mayfield, Aziza Eloshway and more ladies from the franchise have shared breathtaking maternity photos on social media, proudly showing off their growing baby bumps and newfound curves.

While some are already getting adjusted to parenthood and “#MomLife,” others are just getting started. In April 2020, we got not one, but two announcements from expectant stars confirming they would soon be welcoming a bundle of joy.

Season 7 alum Anny revealed she was over the moon to be growing her family with her husband, Robert.

“I feel so happy and fortunate to share the arrival of my baby – ‘my gift from God.’ The baby has not been born yet, and it’s the most beautiful feeling that I have ever felt,” she wrote about their first child together.

“It fills me with joy to know that I’ll have someone to fight for and give the best of myself to. I wait for him or her with lots of emotion,” the brunette beauty added.

A few weeks later, Evelyn Halas from season 2 creatively shared the news she was expecting a little one with her longtime love, Justin Halas. “Surprise!!! #BabyHalas is coming! Estamos esperando baby!” the San Jose, California, resident wrote alongside a photo of two safety pins and a tiny safety pin inside one of them.

Afterward, the star revealed how “surprised” she was to find out their first baby was on the way. “I [am] 35 and [being] pregnant [at] this age is a bit more difficult, but … in my case, [it] was very easy!” she exclusively told In Touch.

“It was hard to believe, so the other day Justin and I went to the doctor to [get] another pregnancy test!” And sure enough ⁠— it was positive.

Anny welcomed her daughter in July and Evelyn welcomed her son in September.

Scroll down to see photos of 90 Day Fiancé stars flaunting their beautiful baby bumps!