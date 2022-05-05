Pregnancy isn’t holding Britney Spears back from still posting super sexy Instagram photos. She shared a series of snapshots on Thursday, May 5, where she posed completely nude!

The pop superstar, 40, wore nothing but a big smile as she showed off her fit figure in her birthday suit pictures. Britney posed at a side angle and held on to her growing pup, Sawyer, who covered up the front of her body, obscuring her burgeoning baby belly. She added a diamond emoji over her upper bare butt to avoid treading too closely to Instagram’s no nudity policy.

Britney first introduced her furry friend in a March 22 video, when the Australian Shepherd was still a tiny puppy. He’s now grown into a much bigger boy, and the singer shared a fun saying about being a dog owner. Brit included one slide at the end of her nude photo carousel that read, “If you love someone, set them free. If you hate someone, set them free. Basically, set everyone free. People are stupid. Get a dog.”

Britney shared her pregnancy news less than a month ago, upon returning from a vacation to Hawaii with her fiancé, Sam Asghari. On April 11, she told fans via Instagram, “So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby.”

Sam, 28, shared a post later that same day that read, “Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect,” adding, “Fatherhood is something I have always looked forward to and I don’t take lightly. It is the most important job I will ever do.”

The personal trainer has since stated that he doesn’t want to know if the couple are having a boy or girl until the baby is born. When asked about having a gender reveal party, Sam told Access Daily‘s Mario Lopez on April 29, “That’s up to her [Britney]. But I don’t want to. That is something I want to wait for.”

But Sam already has an idea of how he will raise a girl versus a boy. In the same interview, he revealed, “If it is a daughter, it is gonna be the most spoiled princess ever. If it’s a son, it is going to be the toughest son ever.”

Britney already has two sons whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15. This will be her first child with Sam, whom she has been with since early 2017. The couple announced their engagement on September 12, 2021.