Bumping on! The Duggar sisters, including Jessa, Jill, Jinger and Joy-Anna, all had the cutest baby bumps during their pregnancies over the years.

It’s common for at least one couple from the TLC family to be expecting a baby at any given point in time, especially considering Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar already have 21 grandchildren.

In 2019, Jessa and husband Ben Seewald, Joe and Kendra Duggar, Josiah and Lauren Duggar and Josh and Anna Duggar all welcomed children. The baby boom continued the following year when John David and Abbie Duggar welcomed a baby followed by Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth and Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo. Joe and Kendra were surprisingly pregnant again in 2020 with baby No. 3. They gave birth to daughter Brooklyn in February 2021.

That being said, not every Duggar child is in a rush to have as many kids as their parents. Jill shocked fans when she revealed in October 2020 that she used “non-hormonal birth control,” such as barrier methods, which is not condoned by her religious family.

“Growing up, it was ingrained in me that if you don’t have as many kids as you’re able to, that there’s something wrong with that,” Jill told People at the time. “But there was a shift in me where I felt like it wasn’t wrong if you decide as a couple that it’s best for you to wait.” She and husband Derick Dillard share sons Israel David and Samuel Scott.

The TLC star added, “Children are a blessing, but that doesn’t mean that at all costs you should have as many kids as possible … I think you need to do what’s healthiest and best for your family.”

Jill and Derick are on the same page when it comes to expanding their brood — or not. The law school student has also opened up about how holding off may be the best option for them if they choose to have more kids.

“My parents waited 11 years to start having kids, and there’s nothing wrong with that,” he told a fan via Instagram in August 2019. “Each Christian family should follow God’s leading for their own family, regarding when and how many kids to have.”

In April 2020, he admitted on the “First Class Fatherhood” podcast that they’re “not definite” about whether they’d like to try to have a girl for baby No. 3. “We’ll see,” he said. “We’re just kind of enjoying life.”

