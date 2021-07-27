Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald

After announcing they were expecting baby No. 3 in January 2019, the good-looking couple welcomed their first daughter on May 26, 2019. Naming her Ivy Jane Seewald, they shared, “We’re so grateful to God for this precious gift. She is already so loved. Her big brothers adore her!” They’ve been looking forward to meeting her for a while, too. The couple also shares sons Henry and Spurgeon.

“Henry doesn’t have a clue what’s coming, but Spurgeon understands and he talks about the baby quite a bit,” Ben shared in January. “Seeing our boys meet their new sibling for the first time is something we are really looking forward to!” He continued, “We realize that, in going from two to three kids, we’re about to switch from man-to-man to zone coverage, so we’ve definitely been taking advice from friends who are already in this stage! We love being parents and are really looking forward to this new arrival!”

Having a girl has been quite the adjustment, though. “From the day we found out we were expecting, we both guessed boy, and if our predictions are right, then we already have a ton of clothing and accessories ready to pass down. At the same time, we would absolutely love if we found out we were having a girl — though we’ve joked that we’d be starting from square one and might have to learn a few things,” Jessa explained.

Perhaps another girl has arrived. The pair announced in February 2021 they’re expecting baby No. 4 after experiencing a miscarriage in 2020. In July 2021, Jessa revealed she gave birth but did not reveal the name or sex.

“Baby Seewald #4 has arrived!” Jessa announced via Instagram on July 19. “Click the link in my bio for Part 1 of the birth story! (Part 2 coming soon!)”

Previously, the couple shared the exciting news that Jessa was pregnant with their rainbow baby. “After the heartbreaking loss of a baby last year, we’re overjoyed to share that another little Seewald is on the way!” they said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. “The pregnancy is going smoothly, and both baby and Jessa are doing well. We are so grateful to God for the precious gift of a new life! The kids are delighted, and we can hardly wait to welcome this little one into our arms this summer.”