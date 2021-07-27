They Keep Counting On! See Which Duggars Are Pregnant and Expecting Babies Right Now
It feels like, no matter what, you can always ~count on~ (at least!) one Duggar couple to be pregnant at a time. In 2019, the family even experienced a serious baby boom as Josh and Anna Duggar, Jessa and Ben Seewald, Joseph and Kendra Duggar and Josiah and Lauren Duggar all welcomed little ones of their own. Just a couple of days into the new year, John David and Abbie Duggar also got in on the excitement as the new mom gave birth to a baby girl.
There are now more Duggar grandchildren than there are Duggar kids. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar‘s family continues to grow with every passing year as more Counting On alums announce their pregnancies and bring home their little bundles of joy. In the past, most couples have shared they’re happy to have as many kids as God gives them — and based on how many he gave the family matriarch, we’re expecting that to be quite a lot.
But not all of the TLC stars are looking to expand the family tree. Jill and Derick Dillard have hinted they’re content with the two sons they already have, Israel and Samuel. Though Jill’s parents don’t believe in birth control, her husband has made it clear they don’t feel the same way. The law school student has also been open about how waiting might be the right move for them if they do choose to have more children.
“My parents waited 11 years to start having kids, and there’s nothing wrong with that,” he told a fan in August 2019. “Each Christian family should follow God’s leading for their own family, regarding when and how many kids to have.” In April 2020, he clarified on the “First Class Fatherhood” podcast that they’re “not definite” about whether they’d like to try for a girl. “We’ll see,” he said. “We’re just kind of enjoying life.”
As for the rest of the family, they seemingly can’t get enough of their new little blessings. Check out the gallery below to keep up with which Duggars are pregnant, could be pregnant soon or recently gave birth.
