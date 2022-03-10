Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have tested positive for COVID-19 amid their pregnancy with their third child. The couple announced the news on Thursday, March 10, sharing photos on Instagram of the two sick in bed together and of their positive test results.

“Give me all the hot liquids and cough drops please!! Derick & I tested + for covid for the first time and it’s not fun!” the 19 Kids and Counting alum, 30, wrote.

It was just last month that the Arkansas native and her husband, 33, announced the news of their pregnancy, which came shortly after her previous pregnancy ended by miscarriage in October 2021.

“Ever since we were devastated last fall by the miscarriage of our sweet baby, River Bliss, we have prayed that, if it was God’s will, he would bless us with another baby,” Jill wrote on her family blog in February. “We are excited to announce that God has answered our prayers and we are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022!”

Derick celebrated his 33rd birthday on Wednesday, March 9, but the couple’s plans were upended by their Covid test results. However, it seems the TLC stars managed to enjoy the day in a modified way.

“With a little help from family, we were still able to celebrate Derick’s birthday at home yesterday, even though it was different than we’d originally hoped,” Jill wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of her husband with a giant cookie cake.

Courtesy of Jill Duggar/Instagram

The Growing Up Duggar coauthor and the law school grad currently have two sons, Israel and Samuel, and reside in a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Arkansas. They were married in June 2014.

“Though growth is often painful, I have hope knowing that Jesus Christ has taken the ultimate pain for my sake,” Derrick wrote in a birthday post on their family blog. “I don’t know what God has next for me in my 34th year, but I pray that whatever it is, I would learn something from it and grow from it, so that I may look more like my Savior every day.”