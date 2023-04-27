Working hard for the money! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are still living large following their departure from the royal family.

In January 2020, the couple announced they were stepping back from some of their royal duties to become “financially independent” and earn a living outside of the royal palace. Despite their desire to live a life of normalcy, these two definitely don’t have to work a nine-to-five to put food on the table.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” they announced in the lengthy Instagram post at the time. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

The statement continued, “It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

In March of that year, the duo finished their royal duties, making the split from the family more permanent.

Keep reading for details on Harry and Meghan’s net worths and how they make money.

What Is Prince Harry’s Net Worth?

Prince Harry’s net worth is an estimated $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The former royal inherited some money following the death of his mother, Princess Diana, in 1997. Harry and his brother, Prince William, reportedly received their mother’s inheritance in a lump sum of $14 million when they turned 30 years old. Additionally, they received dividends of $450,000 each year once turning 25, Forbes reported.

How Does Prince Harry Make Money?

While Harry was in the Royal Air Force, he made over $45,000 a year, according to a report by Fortune in November 2017.

He and Meghan have since launched their Archewell Productions media company and signed a major deal with Netflix in 2020, allowing the pair to have a steady income.

What Is Meghan Markle’s Net Worth?

Meghan’s estimated net worth is also $60 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Meghan Markle Make Money?

The actress was paid a reported $50,000 per episode while she was on Suits, making her annual income around $450,000. Most of her fortune has come from her past acting jobs, but just like her husband, Meghan gets money from their Archewell Productions company.