It’s been a whirlwind of a year for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The couple opened up about their difficult decision to leave behind royal life and more in a new CBS primetime special, which aired on Sunday, March 7.

No subject was “off-limits” during the tell-all interview. Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, candidly discussed their highly publicized marriage, 22-month-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, their new pregnancy and how their experience has been living in Los Angeles, California, after stepping down from their royal duties in January 2020.

“My biggest concern was history repeating itself,” Harry said at one point of the conversation, alluding to his late mother, Princess Diana, who tragically died in a car crash on August 31, 1997, after being chased by paparazzi. She was only 36.

The former Suits actress also further elaborated on her previous October 2020 podcast interview, in which she described bullying from the British press and the public as “almost unsurvivable.”

The pair’s primetime special comes after Harry mentioned how “toxic” life in England was for him and Meghan. “It was a really difficult environment as I think a lot of people saw,” the Duke of Sussex shared during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden on February 25. “We all know what the British press can be like. It was destroying my mental health,” Harry continued, noting he felt compelled to take action. “I did what any husband and what any father would do, which is, ‘I need to get my family out of here,’ but we never walked away.”

Harry and Meghan, who are now expecting baby No. 2, continue to express their excitement to expand their brood following their controversial royal exit.

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” a spokesperson for the duo told Us Weekly on Valentine’s Day, February 14. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

Harry and Meghan first met each other on a blind date in July 2016. By May 19, 2018, they were exchanging their vows for the entire world to see in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The pair welcomed son Archie in May 2019.

After revealing their struggles in the limelight, Harry and Meghan shared a groundbreaking announcement in January 2020, confirming they would be “stepping back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, and [were working] to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

Meghan and Harry revealed how deeply that historical choice impacted them in their 90-minute primetime special. Scroll through the gallery to see their biggest revelations in the televised interview.