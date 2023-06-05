Nothing can come between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s bond with their two children, Archie and Lilibet. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could not be happier with their adorable family.

Meghan and Harry experienced parenthood for the first time when their son was born in May 2019. The royal lovebirds welcomed Archie just one year after their highly publicized royal wedding. At the time, the handsome prince and the Suits alum shared the news on their now-defunct Instagram account.

“We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7 pounds, 3 ounces,” the royal statement read. “The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thanks members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives.”

After welcoming little Archie, Meghan and Harry underwent some drastic life changes. Shortly after adjusting to their new roles as a dedicated mom and dad, the lovebirds stepped back from Queen Elizabeth‘s royal family and moved to California in March 2020.

Harry and the former Deal or No Deal model announced the exciting news of their second pregnancy by sharing a black and white photo of Meghan laying on Harry’s lap while she cradled her baby bump.

Shortly after, a spokesman for the couple confirmed they were expecting their second child. “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” read the statement obtained by Us Weekly in February 2021. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

Though fans thought Meghan and Harry would wait to reveal the sex until they welcomed baby No. 2, they actually surprised the world when they announced the news during their highly anticipated interview on CBS in March of that year. As they appeared to talk about their lives in the royal family, Meghan and Harry revealed they were giving Archie a baby sister.

“It’s a girl!” Harry sweetly gushed as he sat by Meghan’s side, noting he felt “amazing” and “just grateful” to be adding a daughter to their family. “Like to have any child, any one or any two would have been amazing. But to have a boy and then a girl, what more could you ask for?” he gushed. “We got our family — the four of us and our two dogs, it’s great.”

Their second child, Lilibet Diana, was born on June 4, 2021. Her middle name is an ode to Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana. Her first name was Queen Elizabeth II’s nickname used by her family. The longest-reigning British monarch died on September 8, 2022, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

After their grandfather became the reigning monarch of Great Britain, Archie and Lilibet became entitled to the use of prince and princess, respectively. After public debate, a spokesperson for Meghan and Harry confirmed that the titles had been bestowed upon their children, making them Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, while noting that the designations would only be used for certain occasions.

Though Lilibet is just a toddler as of publication, she has been at the center of much debate between Harry, Meghan and the royals. Upon her second birthday, the royals — including her grandfather King Charles III, stepgrandmother, Queen Consort Camilla, and her uncle and aunt, Prince William and Princess Kate — did not make any sort of public statement. Amid backlash, a source told Us Weekly, “There is no and has never been protocol for wishing happy birthdays to non working members of the royal family. The Palace did not snub Lilibet.”

However, Buckingham Palace did wish the princess a happy birthday in 2022, with the late Queen Elizabeth II’s official Twitter releasing the statement, “Wishing Lilibet a very Happy [first] birthday!”

