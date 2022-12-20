Spill the tea! Prince Harry‘s bombshell memoir will document the “highs and lows” of his life.

What Is the Title of Prince Harry’s Book?

The title of his book, Spare, seems to be in reference to Harry, 38, being a royal “spare” — or not first in line to succeed the crown. His older brother, Prince William, will take over the throne after their father, Prince Charles.

Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

When Does Prince Harry’s Book Come Out?

Spare will be released on January 10, 2023. His memoir will come out nearly three years after his and wife Meghan Markle‘s decision to step down as senior royals in 2020, which resulted in an awkward fallout with his family. They made their decision permanent the following year and now reside in Montecito, California.

Things between Harry and the royal family have been tense, especially after he and the Suits alum sat together during a tell-all interview with CBS in March 2021. They discussed their decision to leave the palace, the former Suits actress’ struggle with mental health and the lack of support they received. The brood seemed to put their rift aside when they reunited for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September.

That being said, the Me You Can’t See creator has had many high points over the last few years. The A-list couple welcomed daughter Lilibet Diana in June 2021 after son Archie Harrison’s birth in May 2019.

What Is Prince Harry’s Book About?

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become,” the redheaded royal said in a statement after Page Six broke the news of his book on July 19. “I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story— the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

He added, “I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

Harry sold his memoir to publisher Penguin Random House and is working with ghostwriter and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist J.R. Moehringer. The piece of work will be “an honest and captivating personal portrait” of the royal’s life, a blurb from the publisher read, according to Page Six.

The “intimate and heartfelt memoir” will give details about every stage of his life, including being “in the public eye from childhood to the present day,” his military service and “the joy he has found in being a husband and father.”

Readers will be privy to the “experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons that have helped shape him.”

Promoting Prince Harry’s Book

Harry is reportedly set to sit down for only two interviews surrounding the book’s release — one with ITV’s Tom Bradby and a second with Anderson Cooper.

According to U.K.’s The Times, the forthcoming memoir “is widely expected to be even more inflammatory than the couple’s [Harry & Meghan] Netflix series.”