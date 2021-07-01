Growing pains. Prince William and Prince Harry reunited to unveil a statue of their late mother, Princess Diana, at the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace on Thursday, July 1.

“The unveiling of the Diana statue brought back so many fond memories for William and Harry,” a source tells In Touch. “It was a hugely emotional day for the pair.”

Dominic Lipinski/AP/Shutterstock

Although the Duke of Cambridge, 39, and the Duke of Sussex, 36, “did talk briefly at the unveiling and are on civil terms,” their “deep-rooted issues have not been resolved,” says the insider. “William is trying really hard to forgive Harry for what he’s put the family through, but he just can’t let go of his anger.”

Prince Harry is eager “to get back” to wife Meghan Markle, their son, Archie, and their newborn daughter, Lilibet, in Montecito, California, the source notes. However, the father of two plans to meet with Queen Elizabeth “in private for a heart-to-heart at Windsor Castle” just before returning home.

Harry arrived in the United Kingdom ahead of the event, marking the first time he saw his family since his grandfather, Prince Philip’s, funeral, in April. There has been a royal rift since Harry and Meghan, 39, stepped down as senior members of the royal family last year and revealed their plans to become “financially independent.”

Following the unveiling, Harry and William shared a joint statement via Instagram. “Today, on what would have been our Mother’s 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character — qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better,” the brothers began.

“Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy,” they continued. “Thank you to Ian Rank-Broadley, Pip Morrison and their teams for their outstanding work, to the friends and donors who helped make this happen and to all those around the world who keep our mother’s memory alive.”

Diana, who shared sons Harry and William with Prince Charles, tragically died in 1997 after a car crash in Paris, France. She was only 36 years old at the time of her passing.

In March, Harry and Meghan opened up about their controversial royal exit and relocation to Santa Barbara, California, in a tell-all interview that aired in a CBS primetime special. At the time, Harry also discussed his relationship with William as rumors continued to swirl about their bond being strained. “Much will continue to be said about that,” Harry began.

“You know, as I’ve said before, I love William to bits. He’s my brother. We’ve been through hell together. I mean, we have a shared experience. But we — you know, we’re on — we’re on different paths,” Harry added. “The relationship is space, at the moment. And, you know, time heals all things, hopefully.”

Despite their sibling rivalry, Harry and William were “both on the same page about keeping the peace” at the ceremony honoring the late Princess of Wales, a separate insider previously told In Touch. “They’ll be an opportunity for them to talk in person either just before and after the unveiling. As far as I know, a reconciliation isn’t on the cards for Prince Charles and Prince Harry. They haven’t organized a meet-up, but plans are subject to change.”