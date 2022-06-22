Siblings on the outs. Prince William “has not been in a good place” with his younger brother, Prince Harry.

William, 40, and Harry, 37, “hit rock bottom” after the California resident and his wife, Meghan Markle, sat down for a tell-all interview in March 2021, a source told Us Weekly. Their relationship is reportedly “doomed” and “irreparable.”

The Duke of Cambridge “doesn’t know who [Harry] is anymore and the trust between them is strained,” especially after the royal family was “burned so many times” by Harry’s criticism. “They’ll never recover from the damage that has been done,” the insider said.

Harry hasn’t been shy when it comes to his family’s drama. He first hinted that there was tension between him and his older brother during the October 2019 ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey. At one point, the Duke of Sussex mentioned having both “good days” and “bad days” with William.

Shutterstock

Then in January 2020, Harry and Meghan, 40, announced their plans to step down from their senior royal duties and become “financially independent.”

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the couple announced in the lengthy statement at the time. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

They have since settled in California with their son, Archie, and daughter, Lilibet. Before welcoming their daughter in June 2021, Harry opened up about where he stands with William during his and Meghan’s CBS interview in March.

“I love William to bits. We’ve been through hell together and we have a shared experience, but we are on different paths,” Harry said at the time, claiming both William and Prince Charles were “trapped” within the monarchy. “The relationship is space at the moment and time heals all things, hopefully.”

Despite their differences, the brothers reunited to attend Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021 and the unveiling of Princess Diana’s statue in the Kensington Palace gardens in July. Ahead of the event honoring their late mother, an insider exclusively told In Touch that William and Harry were “on the same page about keeping the peace” at the ceremony.

‘Behind closed doors, everyone is bracing for a showdown,” the insider said. “[Harry and William’s] relationship has been strained for months. They’re due for a long talk to hash out their issues.”

“The royal family, especially Prince William, is sick of all the drama being played out so publicly,” the source added.