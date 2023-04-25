Affair rumors have circulated around Prince William and wife Princess Kate’s (née Middleton) relationship over the years. So, did the Duke of Cambridge ever cheat on the Princess of Wales?

Although there is no recent evidence to back up the rumors, fans of the British royal family have speculated that William had an affair at one point with a woman named Rose Hanbury. This wasn’t the only person, though, William was rumored to have been with during his and Kate’s marriage.

Did Prince William and Kate Middleton Ever Split?

William and Kate’s romance began in September 2001 after they met at the University of St. Andrews. Although they kept their relationship out of the public eye for several years, the couple had a falling out and briefly split in 2007. They reunited later that year.

The reason behind their breakup is still unknown. The couple spoke about it, though, nearly three years later during a joint interview.

“At the time, I wasn’t very happy about it, but it actually made me a stronger person,” the Duchess of Cambridge said in November 2010. “You find out things about yourself that maybe you hadn’t realized. I think you can get quite consumed by a relationship when you are younger, and I really valued that time for me as well, although I didn’t think it at the time.”

For his part, William elaborated on their short-lived split, noting that young age had an impact on their separation.

“It was very much trying to find our own way, and we were growing up, so it was just a bit of space, and it worked out for the better,” he concluded.

When Did Prince William and Kate Middleton Get Married?

The royal pair wed in April 2011 in one of the U.K.’s most highly televised events of the century. Fans around the world watched on TV as Kate walked down the aisle in her elegant Alexander McQueen wedding gown before exchanging vows with William.

Did Prince William Ever Cheat on Kate Middleton?

In 2019, rumors circulated that William had an affair with Rose, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, during his and Kate’s relationship.

Multiple outlets reported at the time that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had a tiff with Rose. However, none of the rumors have been verified, and the royals have seemingly ignored the baseless gossip.

More than three years later, speculation ramped up once again in mid-2022 after celebrity gossip account Deux Moi posted a tip from someone who alleged that an unknown royal’s infidelity wasn’t a surprise.

“This British royal’s extramarital affair is an open secret in London and amongst the English artisto set and is the talk of every party and news desk [sic],” the message sent to Deux Moi read. “At a recent media party, I was told the real reason for the affair was the royal’s love of pegging, which the wife is far too old fashioned to engage in.”

The person then alleged that the unnamed royal family member’s wife “doesn’t mind her and, in fact, prefers her husband getting his sexual needs fulfilled elsewhere as long as things don’t become emotional, which was the cast with the last woman.”

This rumor, however, was not verified.