Prince William has joined his uncles, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, to rush to Queen Elizabeth II‘s side at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after the monarch died at age 96 on Thursday, September 8.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the official Twitter account of the royal family wrote, adding, “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

The sovereign’s eldest son, now King Charles III, and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, were spotted landing on the grounds of Balmoral via helicopter prior to his brothers’ arrival. The queen’s only daughter, Princess Anne, was already in Scotland on royal duties and able to rush to her mother’s bedside.

William, 40, was behind the wheel of the car, which carried the queen’s two youngest sons and Edward’s wife Sophie, as they were photographed driving to the Queen’s beloved summer home amid his grandmother’s medical scare that which brought her family together.

Peter Jolly/Shutterstock

Buckingham Palace put out an unprecedented statement regarding the queen’s health earlier in the day that read: “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

On Tuesday, September 6, Queen Elizabeth met with incoming Prime Minister Liz Truss at Balmoral, rather than traveling to London’s Buckingham Palace due to ongoing mobility issues. A photograph was released of the meeting showing the smiling monarch greeting the 15th prime minister under her unprecedented 70-year reign.

William and his wife, Duchess Kate (née Middleton), were all smiles when photographed on Wednesday, September 7, in Berkshire, England, taking their children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, to their first day of classes at a new school after the family moved to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. The relocation put them within walking distance of the queen’s permanent residence at Windsor Castle and they hoped their children would be able to spend more time with their beloved great-grandmother.