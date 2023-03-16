Not holding back. Former Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute shared her take on her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval and costar Raquel Leviss’ cheating scandal.

“She is so f—king dumb,” Kristen, 40, said during an appearance on “The Viall Files” podcast on Thursday, March 16, referring to Raquel, 28. “She’s just so dumb. She has no personality. And, now in hindsight, I can see why Tom is, I guess, into her, or why they’re doing this is because Ariana [Madix] has a backbone [sic]. Raquel does not.”

The VPR alum then went on to claim that the former pageant queen “validates everything that Tom needs to be validated. How cool he is, how talented he is. His stupid band and his sequined pants and his nail polish and his dumb haircuts and the pedophile mustache, for f—k’s sake.”

Ariana, 37, and Tom, 39, started dating in 2014 and were together for nine years until they split on March 3. At the time, Life & Style confirmed the reason for their breakup was because Ariana learned that Tom had been cheating on her with Raquel.

Previously, Kristen and the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner had an on-again, off-again relationship from 2007 to 2013.

Hours before Kristen’s podcast appearance, Ariana broke her silence on her messy breakup from Tom.

“To say I have been devastated and broken is an understatement. However, I know that I am not in this alone,” she wrote via Instagram on Thursday, March 16. “What doesn’t kill me better run.”

After filming Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Scheana, 37, and Raquel allegedly got into a physical altercation because the “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” podcast host found out about her affair with the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer, and Scheana is best buds with Ariana. Shortly after their alleged argument, Raquel — whose legal name is Rachel — filed an order of protection against Scheana after sending the court pictures of herself with a black eye. However, Scheana denied punching Raquel.

“This case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her. Scheana never punched Rachel, period,” Scheana’s attorney Neama Rahmani, president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, told Life & Style on March 9. “The supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months.”

Neama continued, “Neither Scheana nor other cast members want anything to do with Rachel going forward. The judge has only heard a one-sided account of what happened, and we look forward to presenting the full and true story at the March 29 hearing.”

Kristen weighed in about the legal matter during her podcast conversation, calling it “ridiculous” on Raquel’s part. The former Bravolebrity also pointed out that the cast has to film the reunion episode on March 23 — six days before Raquel and Scheana’s court hearing is scheduled to take place — noting, “How convenient that Raquel now does not have to sit under those hot lights and be in the hot seat.”