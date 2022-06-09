Happy in love! Rebel Wilson announced she is in a new relationship with Lemon Ve Limon founder Ramona Agruma as she debuted her new girlfriend with a sweet photo of them.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” the Senior Year star shared via Instagram, adding the hashtag “Love is love,” on Thursday, June 9.

What Is Ramona Agruma’s Job?

The Pitch Perfect star’s new flame owns a sustainable clothing brand called Lemon Ve Limon based in Los Angeles. Launched in August 2021, LVL is “designed to take you places in comfort and style,” according to the company’s social media profile.

It’s not all about fashion for Ramona, however. Based on her LinkedIn profile, she also went to law school … something she and her girlfriend have in common.

Ramona attended Latvijas Universitate in Riga, Latvia, from 2004 – 2009.

How did Rebel and Ramona Meet?

While it’s unclear how long the pair have been together, this is not the first time Ramona has been spotted on the Australia native’s social media profile.

The pair were spotted attending various Los Angeles Rams football games last season, including Super Bowl LVI.

“Whose house? Let’s go,” the Bridesmaids actress captioned a photo from January 30 alongside Ramona and pals James Corden and Carly Steel.

Who Has Rebel Previously Dated?

In 2015, the actress was linked to actor-producer Mickey Gooch Jr., with whom she worked on How To Be Single. The relationship was short-lived and the pair called it quits in September of that year.

Rebel then famously dated Jacob Busch, heir to the Anheuser-Busch fortune, beginning in early 2019.

“Jacob and Rebel go well together,” an insider previously told Life & Style. “He’s so funny and really fun to be around — he makes everyone laugh.” The source added, “Jacob and Rebel are both into fitness and getting into shape and they work out together.”

The comedian split from Jacob in February 2021 and kept her dating life private until going Instagram official with Ramona in June 2022.