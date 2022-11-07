A baby girl! Actress Rebel Wilson announced the birth of her first child, a daughter named Royce, on November 7. The Hustle actress shared the exciting news with her fans via Instagram alongside the newborn’s first photo.

“Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate,” the Australia native captioned her post, alongside the newborn in a pink onesie. “I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making … but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care.”

The Pitch Perfect alum went on to thank her surrogate for helping her start her own family, telling her followers that she is ready to “give little Roycie all the love imaginable.”

“I am learning quickly,” she added. “Much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club.”

The How to Be Single actress welcomed her first child only months after going public with her girlfriend Ramona Agruma in June.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” the comedian wrote on Instagram alongside the hashtag “Love is love,” at the time.

While their romance has become more serious in recent months, with rumors swirling the pair had gotten engaged, Rebel recently debunked the rumors in November.

“Thanks for the well wishes, but we are NOT engaged,” she wrote on November 5.

In the past, the Isn’t It Romantic star has kept her dating history mysterious and has proved she doesn’t settle. Prior to her romance with Ramona, Rebel split from Jacob Busch, heir to the Anheuser-Busch fortune, in February 2021.

Rebel and Jacob began their romance in early 2019 when they were first spotted seeing Cats in Hollywood in March of that year.

“Jacob and Rebel go well together,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style in September 2020. “He’s so funny and really fun to be around — he makes everyone laugh.” After their breakup, Rebel stayed quiet about her love life until going Instagram official with Ramona in 2022.

