Legally Bombshell! Reese Witherspoon Loves to Hit the Beach in Her Best Bikini! See Swimsuit Photos

There is nothing Reese Witherspoon can’t do! The talented actress is also a producer, mom of three and fashion maven. She has shared a few rare bikini photos with her fans on social media over the years, proving that her fabulous red carpet style transcends to her lush beach vacations.

In June 2022, the Friends alum posed in a gingham swimsuit to promote her brand Draper James’ collaboration with Lands’ End. The beach photo shoot was a big hit with her fans who loved the bathing suit design and her bright smile while wearing it. The Louisiana native also posed in a pink one-piece with a cute orange pattern on it for the campaign.

For Reese, the main objective of starting her own clothing line in 2015 was all about creating comfortable and affordable looks for less.

“Everybody wants to have something new in their closet, but not everybody has the ability to spend a lot,” the Sweet Home Alabama actress told InStyle in February 2022. “My mother was a teacher and a nurse, and I really wanted to design beautiful, wearable clothing that can go from the classroom to a garden party but doesn’t break the bank.”

Reese is a mom to daughter Ava and son Deacon, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, and son Tennessee, whom she shares with current husband Jim Toth. While her schedule remains jam-packed with all of her business ventures, the doting mom always finds time for her self-care routine.

“It’s definitely about balance. I try to make the time to take care of myself because I think those little things you do for yourself every day are so important,” she previously told Gritty Pretty. “I have a five-, 10- and 30-minute makeup routine — although I usually only have time for the five-minute routine — which I have down to about seven products. The key being concealer, eyeliner, mascara, blush, as well as a bright lip color.”

The Big Little Lies alum is also keen on sharing beauty and fashion secrets with her look-alike daughter.

“I try to tell her to be positive every day,” she said. “People are more attracted to people who are positive and joyful, and to remember to always be additive to every community and in every interaction that you have. My mother taught me that and I think it’s great life advice.”

Keep scrolling to see Reese’s gorgeous bikini photos.