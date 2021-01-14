Reese Witherspoon‘s Malibu home is so gorgeous, even photos don’t do it justice. The Big Little Lies star lives in a cozy and comfortable farmhouse with her husband, Jim Toth, and her three kids.

Reese and the talent agent purchased the rustic property, called Zuma Farms, in June 2019, Variety reported. The Little Fires Everywhere actress paid $6.25 million for the California residence, which sits on two acres and has more than enough space for her kids, Ava Phillippe, Deacon Phillippe and Tennessee Toth.

Reese and Jim’s enviable abode is quite massive as it includes multiple bedrooms, bathrooms, a spacious kitchen, living rooms and more in the main house. The Legally Blonde alum decorated the picturesque home with warm colors, charming antiques and wood finishings.

The Academy Award winner’s property is quite massive, as it also boasts a guest house, a horse stable and multiple outbuildings. Reese often shares pics of her famous family lounging in their backyard or hanging with their animals.

On top of all that, Reese and Jim’s abode is fitted with other amenities. It has an art and yoga studio, a private screening room with a bar area and a patio with outdoor entertainment. In the backyard, you’re surrounded by dozens of ancient sycamore trees and a vegetable garden.

The Morning Show actress, who shares her older kids, Ava and Deacon, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, and son Tennessee with Jim, is always traveling the world for her Hollywood career, but nothing makes Reese happier than when she’s home with her children.

The Golden Globe recipient is especially grateful for R&R with her family at times when she’s struggling to juggle her career and life as a mom. Fortunately, Reese — who also owns homes in Los Angeles, Nashville and the Bahamas, per Variety — gets some support around the house.

“I’m just trying to hold on, trying to make it through. My older kids help with the little one,” she told InStyle in November 2016. “It’s nice to have a big family. My mom worked, and I think it’s good for kids to see women working and being successful.”

Even though motherhood has its challenges, Reese wouldn’t change her busy schedule for anything. “I think it’s going to make [my kids] hard workers because they see that I don’t get much sleep. But I love what I do,” Reese gushed. “I want them to grow up with passion. This is the one life you get, and you have to live it to the very end.”

