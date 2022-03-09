Proud moment! Return to Amish star Sabrina Burkholder unveiled her incredible transformation after leaving behind her vices and embracing a life of sobriety.

“People say I don’t look like the same person; that’s because I’m not,” the TLC personality captioned her new Instagram post in June 2021. “Active addiction on the left and recovery on the right. Jesus [did his] work and I’m so grateful.”

Back in 2018, Sabrina opened up about having to make a 180 with her life after hitting rock bottom. At the time, she entered rehab following a near-fatal heroin overdose.

“I remember feeling very weird and that was my last [conscious] thought. Half an hour later I woke up surrounded by paramedics … I was suddenly hit with memories of what happened when I was dead. Yes, dead,” she shared on Facebook. “They had to Narcan me twice to bring me back.”

The reality star said her survival was a miracle, pointing out, “They only had two Narcan on them; had I needed another, I wouldn’t be here.” Sabrina said the frightening experience shook her to her “core” and “forced me to look at the s–ty person I’ve allowed myself to become.” She knew it was time for a serious change.

Sabrina is now a proud parent to five children: daughters Oakley, 7, and Arianna, 5, from a past relationship, as well as son Zekiah, 2, daughter Skylar, 1, and baby Kalani, 6 months, shared with boyfriend Jethro Nolt.

Shortly before she welcomed her son Zekiah, the reality star spoke to In Touch exclusively about how excited she was to have her first baby boy with boyfriend Jethro. “God has redeemed me and I am so grateful,” she said about her sobriety journey, also sharing details about her relationship. “Jethro’s father is a preacher in the conservative Mennonite church and so we’ve known each other for a long time.”

Sabrina was first introduced to viewers on TLC’s series Breaking Amish in 2012 and she later returned for the series Return To Amish, which has yet to be confirmed for season 7.

Since the arrival of her fifth child, Sabrina has been working on her post-baby body and proudly shared in March 2022 that she dropped nearly 50 pounds while showing off her trimmed down figure.

