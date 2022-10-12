It’s over. Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey and her now-estranged husband, Mike Hill, have split after two years of marriage and announced their plans to divorce.

“LOVE is a beautiful thing,” the couple said on Wednesday, October 12, in a joint statement obtained by Entertainment Tonight. “While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways. We are grateful that we remain good friends and will always cherish the many memories we’ve shared together as husband and wife. Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and we appreciate our family, friends and beloved fans for your positive support as we move forward and start new chapters. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes!”

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

The news comes just hours after fans noted that neither Cynthia, 55, nor Mike, 52, shared any wedding anniversary posts to Instagram this past week. On Tuesday, October 11, the former Bravolebrity shared a video from BET’s The Oval via Instagram, captioning the post, “This season is all about power by any means necessary! What makes you feel most powerful?”

How are you and Mike doing?” one user commented under the clip. “Why you ain’t post Mike for y’all anniversary??? What’s tea? [sic]” another chimed in, while a third added, “Neither you nor Mike post anything for your wedding anniversary yesterday [sic].”

The former pair sparked dating rumors in late 2018 and got engaged that year after she finalized her divorce from her ex-husband Peter Thomas in March 2017.

The couple officially wed in a beautiful October 10, 2020, wedding ceremony in Georgia with more than 250 guests in attendance. Nearly one year later, Cynthia announced her departure from RHOA following an 11-season run, noting, “It was honestly time [to leave]” in a September 2021 Instagram statement.

In February 2019, the former reality TV star opened up about her relationship with Mike to Bravo’s The Daily Dish, gushing about how “connected” they were at the time.

“This is how I feel about Mike — and we say this all the time about each other — if I can’t make it with Mike Hill, then I’m just meant to be single for the rest of my life because he just gives me a comfortability I just can’t explain,” Cynthia said at the time. “Honestly, when I see him, when he’s around, when I’m at his place, when he’s at my place, literally the stress just leaves my body. I feel so happy and so calm and so balanced when he’s around. He just knows how to make me feel, it’s, like, an energy thing.”