Baring it all! Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King left little to the imagination while sharing nude photos from her recent camping trip.

Meghan, 37, took to Instagram on Saturday, May 14, to give her fans a glimpse into the trip at Joshua Tree National Park. In one photo shared via her Instagram Stories, the Bravo alum smiled for the camera while only wearing a pair of sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat. “Yeah, I did that,” she wrote alongside the photo, which featured heart emojis covering her private parts.

The ex-reality star continued to share nude photos by posting a snap of herself swimming topless.

Meghan kept fans updated about the trip by sharing numerous photos on her Instagram Stories and feed over the weekend. One post featured two photos of Meghan fully clothed as she meditated outside. “Took myself off the grid and into the desert to camp for the first time – ever,” the former reality star captioned the post. “So if I don’t come back come find me in Joshua Tree!”

Courtesy of Meghan King/Instagram

Meghan let loose during the camping trip months after she filed for divorce from ex Cuffe Biden Owens. The former couple tied the knot on October 11, 2021, at his childhood home in Pennsylvania. The ceremony was held just weeks after Meghan and Cuffe, 43, made their whirlwind relationship Instagram official in September. Unfortunately for the pair, the romance came to an end by December of that year.

Less than two months after the split, Meghan confirmed she’s dating again while co-hosting the podcast “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast with fellow Real Housewives alums Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge in February.

“I’m going on dates and stuff,” Meghan said at the time. “I was married, but it was such a whirlwind, and from start to finish with him was only three months, which was just stupid of me to marry him, but I did.”

“It doesn’t feel like a marriage, it feels like a three-month dating relationship that was an abrupt start and an abrupt end,” she added.

Meghan’s relationship with Joe Biden’s nephew marks her third marriage. She was previously married to Brad McDill from 2007 until 2011. The TV personality then went on to marry former MLB player Jim Edmonds in 2014, but they divorced in 2019. The exes share kids Aspen, 5, and twin sons Hayes and Hart, 3.