Beloved Real Housewives of Miami matriarch “Mama” Elsa Patton died in 2019, but now fans will get the chance to own some of her personal belongings. Her daughter, Marysol Patton, is set to auction $2.5-3.5 million dollars worth of her most prized possessions.

“My parents were big collectors of antiques, art and jewelry and had so many pieces across their three homes. My brother and I kept the pieces we really cherish, but so many other pieces were sitting unused. We decided to give the opportunity to others who share my parents’ passion for antiques and jewels,” RHOM alum Marysol, 54, said in a press release.

Among the items that will be up for auction are gems, collectibles, arts and antiques — including a 25-carat emerald ring estimated to go for anywhere between $100,000 – $125,000 and a Patek Philippe Nautilus watch estimated to go for about $200,000 – $300,000.

Other items that will be available are a coveted collection of nautical paintings by artists like Antonio de Simone and Antonio Jacobson. Mama Elsa, who was known for being spiritual and a psychic, also owned several beloved rosaries and gems that are a part of the collection that will go up for auction.

“I personally feel some of the most amazing jewels are the emeralds — my mother had a real love of them, and the collection was amazing. She was also very spiritual and loved her rosaries and jewels that gave her good energy, so those are also some of the most special pieces in the auction,” Marysol explained. “My father had a very substantial collection of coveted marine art as he was a yacht builder and he and my mother shared a love of sailing.”

Elsa starred on the Bravo series from 2011 to 2013 with a role in Marysol’s story line on seasons 1, 2 and 3. She became so beloved on the show that she starred in her own spinoff, Havana Elsa, in the form of a nine-episode web series that aired online while season 2 of RHOM was airing on TV. The show followed Elsa as she prepared to launch her own coffee line. The Cuba native died over Mother’s Day weekend in May 2019 at 84 years old.

The auction items are available for viewing now at Kodner.com. The auction will take place live on June 23 at Kodner Galleries in Dania Beach, Florida.

Keep scrolling below for a preview of items from “Mama” Elsa Patton’s estate auction.