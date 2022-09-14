Twenty-Fun! Take a Look at Gia Giudice’s Transformation Over the Years After Plastic Surgery

From tiny tot to 21! Gia Giudice has grown up right before our very eyes on the Real Housewives of New Jersey. Now, Teresa and Joe Giudice‘s daughter is a college student at Rutgers University and is a strong, independent young lady.

In July 2020, Gia revealed she got a nose job and couldn’t be more pleased with her results. “Yes, I’m swollen,” she captioned the snap of her rhinoplasty done by Dr. Geoffrey Tobias. “I’m absolutely in love with it [heart eyes emoji].” Gia seemingly anticipated people calling her out for getting plastic surgery, so she let fans know her decision before receiving backlash.

“I am an adult now, this has been an insecurity of mine for a while and I’ve never been happier and so comfortable in my own skin!!” she concluded her message.

Unfortunately, Joe isn’t around to see his daughter’s new look, though they did recently meet up. Gia and sister Milania flew to Italy in November 2020.

“I’m so excited they have arrived,” the former Bravo star captioned a photo with his girls. He also shared a since-deleted video of himself at the airport awaiting his kids’ arrival.

After Joe — who shares Gia, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12, with estranged wife Teresa — completed his 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud in March 2019, he was transferred to ICE custody. The reality star requested to live in Italy — where he was born — until his case is settled. Although Joe is stationed overseas, he remains close to his family. So much so, he’s been leaving thirsty comments on his estranged wife’s Instagram despite her romance with boyfriend Louie Ruelas.

“Cougars,” Joe commented on the reality TV mama’s recent photo. “Hot mama looking good, babe,” he added.

In Touch confirmed the former flames separated in December 2019. “Teresa and Joe have split, but everyone saw it coming,” a source exclusively told In Touch at the time. “Even their daughters knew it was coming and the recent trip to Italy was all about spending quality time together and discussing the real issue at hand — they were splitting up.”

A separate source added, “Teresa and Joe explained that they would always be their parents and respect each other, but it was time for them to go their separate ways. The girls got it, all four of them understood the situation.”

Though they may be far apart in distance, the family is on good terms. Keep scrolling to see photos of Gia’s transformation before and after going under the knife.