Joe Gorga isn’t just a reality star. The Real Housewives of New Jersey personality makes money from appearing on the show, as well as several other business ventures. Keep scrolling to find out Joe’s net worth, how he makes money and more.

What Is Joe Gorga’s Net Worth?

Joe has an estimated net worth of $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

What Is Joe Gorga’s Job?

Joe currently makes most of his money through flipping houses, while he also runs a landscaping and trash business.

In 2017, the Bravo star and his sister, Teresa Giudice, opened an Italian restaurant called Gorga’s Homemade Pasta & Pizza in their mother’s honor shortly after her death.

“My mother loved to cook; it was like her drug,” Joe told People about the endeavor at the time. “I always told her I was gonna open up a restaurant for her. Then I got busy. While I signed a contract on this place, we lost her. So this is for her.”

Unfortunately for the siblings, the restaurant closed one year later after they had a falling out with their business partner.

How Else Does Joe Gorga Make Money?

In addition to his businesses, Joe also makes money by appearing on RHONJ alongside his wife, Melissa Gorga.

While Teresa has starred on the show since its premiere in 2009, Melissa earned a starring role in 2011 and the couple has remained on the show ever since.

Joe’s salary for appearing on the reality show hasn’t been disclosed, though several outlets have reported that Melissa earns $750,000 per season.

The father of three also makes money by filming videos for fans on Cameo. According to his profile, he charges $125 for personalized videos, $1,000 for business videos, $375 for live video calls and $3 for quick messages.

What Happened During Joe Gorga’s Failed Business Deal With Luis Ruelas?

During the March 21, 2023, episode of RHONJ, Teresa claimed that Joe and her husband, Luis Ruelas, disagreed on a business deal after they considered a pizza oven concept to honor their late father, Giacinto Gorga, following his passing in April 2020.

“There was a business dealing, and my fiancé lost a quarter of a million dollars,” the mother of four told Jennifer Aydin and Bill Aydin during the episode. “So [Luis] was like, ‘OK.’ He put out $250K. Then [Luis] spoke to our attorney, and he [was] like, ‘Well, what percentage should I give Joey?’ I guess they came up with, I don’t know, five percent. So, my brother went nuts. Like, he wanted 50 percent.”

However, Joe later shared his side of the story during the March 28 episode. “I told [Luis], ‘It’s my idea. It’s me and my sister, and we’ll honor my father. We’ll call it Nonno’s Pizza.’ He loved it. …[Luis] screwed me in a second. Louie puts the money in. I’m figuring I’m giving 50 percent to my sister; he was getting 50 percent,” the TV personality explained.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

“And then my nephew comes over to my house and goes, ‘Did you see the boxes were ordered?’ I go, ‘What boxes?’” Joe continued. “He goes, ‘Your sister had a photo shoot with her and the girls, and they called it Skinny Pizza or something like that.’”

He then claimed that his sister snapped at him “out of nowhere” and asked, “Did you put the f–king money up?” Joe allegedly responded, “What? You think I couldn’t put $200,000 up? … It was my f–king idea!”

“My sister was saying, ‘This is why you don’t do business with family!’” the TV personality continued. “Bulls—t. You can do business with anyone if you go in with the trust, and you’re not looking to cheat somebody.”