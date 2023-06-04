Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice celebrated her 52nd birthday in style amid news she was hit with a new $17K lien, bringing her total amount owed to the government to more than $1 million.

The Bravo star took to Instagram on Saturday, June 3, to share highlights from her glam celebration where she dressed in an all-pink ensemble, complete with matching stiletto glitter boots.

“Another year around the moon,” the mom of four captioned the post, as she posed with various attendees. “Filled with cake, blessings, memories and lots of fun with all these beautiful ladies so lucky to have them in my life.”

Hours earlier, Life & Style confirmed the New Jersey native owed $1,096,012.14, to the federal government after being handed a new lien for 2020 and 2021 tax years from the Morris County New Jersey jurisdiction on April 19, 2023. The most recent lien is among a long list of filings, as the full amount owed by the reality TV star totaled more than $1 million.

“Ms. Giudice has been aware of her tax obligations for years and makes significant timely monthly payments towards her outstanding tax liabilities,” Teresa’s attorney, James J. Leonard Jr, told Page Six on Thursday, June 1. “[She] will continue to do so until those liabilities do not exist.”

The reality TV star has faced significant financial troubles in the past. After filing for bankruptcy in 2009, Teresa and her then-husband, Joe Giudice, were indicted on 39 counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, bankruptcy fraud, mail fraud, bank fraud, and making false statements on loan applications.

Shutterstock

In 2014, the now exes pleaded guilty to 41 counts of fraud following a deal with federal prosecutors. Both parties received a prison sentence — Teresa served 11 months before being released in December 2015, and Joe served 41 months before his release in March 2019.

Since Joe, 51, was not a United States citizen, he was transferred to ICE custody immediately after his release. After spending seven months at the detention center, he was allowed to return to his native country of Italy in October 2019 while he waited for a verdict on his deportation appeal, which was ultimately denied in April 2020. His initial deportation appeal was previously denied in November 2018.