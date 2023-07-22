Real Housewives of New Jersey star Rachel Fuda’s husband, John Fuda, slammed Teresa Giudice and her fans for digging into his past as season 13 of the reality show aired.

John, 35, set the record straight about his past after seeing “bogus misinformation on Twitter” while speaking to Page Six in an interview published on Friday, July 21.

He first discussed speculation surrounding his 2008 scandal, in which he was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while in possession of a narcotic when he was 21. “I was never convicted and charges were dismissed,” John said. “Some of the online trolls tried to twist this information, stating this was the reason why I changed my name.”

John – whose real name is Jonathan D’Atria – then addressed Teresa, 51, and her husband Luis “Louie” Ruelas’ claims that he changed his name due to his legal problems.

“My last name is Fuda because after my parents’ divorce, when I was a baby, my mother had immense support from her side of the family,” the Bravo star stated. “My grandfather was a huge part of our lives, and the father figure in mine. My mother even received a call from Paramus school one day asking her to correct my signature. I always wrote ‘Jonathan Fuda’ on my papers.”

After noting that he’s known his “last name was actually D’Atria” from a young age, he explained that he “formally changed” it to Fuda in 2016.

“Before getting married [to Rachel] in January of 2017, I wanted to carry the name Fuda in honor of Joseph Fuda,” he said of the decision.

He then addressed Teresa and Luis’ fans as “Tre Stumps,” which is a nickname Margaret Josephs created during the season 13 reunion.

“Some of the ‘Tre Stumps’ need to ask themselves if I wanted to hide my past, why did I make my former last name my middle name?” John states, adding that he’s “not ashamed of mistakes [he] made as a kid.”

During the season 13 reunion in June, John accused Luis, 48, of hiring a private investigator to look into his past with ex Brittany Malsch, with whom he shares his eldest child, son Jaiden. However, Rachel, 31, adopted Jaiden, 16, this year. John claimed that Luis’ private investigator was part of an alleged smear campaign to make the Fudas look bad.

Courtesy of John Fuda/Instagram (1); Shutterstock (2)

While Luis regularly discussed his relationship with retired NYPD detective Bo Dietl and claimed he had information about certain cast members, Teresa’s husband has denied recruiting Bo’s help to expose the RHONJ stars.

Meanwhile, Bo, 72, has also denied his involvement in the alleged scheme. “I know Louie and Teresa, I’ve known ’em for a long time, over the years. I’ve known them very well; I’ve been to their home for their housewarming of their home,” he told Entertainment Tonight in May. “I’m not part of this Housewives stuff.”