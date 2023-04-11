Are RHONJ's Teresa Giudice, Dina Manzo Friends? Business Drama Explained

Family drama. Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Gorga claimed that his brother-in-law, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, is responsible for ​breaking Teresa Giudice’s ​relationship with her longtime friend Dina Manzo.

“We were never not friends,” Dina said of Teresa in an Instagram Stories post from November 2022. “Sometimes friendships go [through phases], but in the end true friendships will always find their way back when the time is right.”

Are Teresa Giudice and Dina Manzo Still Friends?

“Dina’s husband, David [Cantin], called me because I’m friendly with David,” Joe explained in a confessional during an April 2023 episode of the Bravo show.

Joe went on to claim that David and Luis argued over business, which led to Teresa and Dina having a falling out.

“And it ​f—ked up another relationship in Teresa’s life,” Joe, who is Teresa’s younger brother, added.

Later in the episode, Joe continued to slam Luis while talking to his wife, Melissa Gorga. “That’s why I look at Louie like, ‘Shut up,”’ he said. “I don’t want Louie being fake and faking with everybody because he just wants everybody to be nice with them. Because no, be real.”

“He wants to help everybody, comes in like he’s God. You’re [not] doing ​s—t,” the father of three continued.

What Happened Between Luis Ruelas and David Cantin?

Melissa later weighed in on Teresa and Dina’s problems when the Standing Strong author revealed that their costars Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin would serve as bridesmaids at her wedding to Luis. The “On Display” podcast host speculated that Dolores was asked to take part in the wedding only because Dina chose not to participate.

“I hear Louie and Dina’s man have an argument over business, these two are no longer friends,” Melissa said in a confessional.

What Happened Between Luis Ruelas and Joe Gorga?

Joe alleged that Luis had something to do with Teresa and Dina’s strained relationship one week after he claimed that his brother-in-law “screwed” him over in a past business deal. He recalled pitching a pizza oven concept that would honor his late father, Giacinto Gorga, to Luis during the March 28 episode. “I told [Luis], ‘It’s my idea, it’s me and my sister, and we’ll honor my father. We’ll call it Nonno’s Pizza,’” the reality star said. “He loved it.”

Joe then explained that his nephew ordered the ovens to start the business. “Louie puts the money in,” he stated in a confessional. “I’m figuring I’m giving 50 percent to my sister, he was getting 50 percent.”

“And then my nephew comes over to my house and goes, ‘Did you see the boxes were ordered?’ I go, ‘What boxes?’” Joe told the cameras. “He goes, ‘Your sister had a photo shoot with her and the girls, and they called it Skinny Pizza or something like that.’”

Joe said that he immediately called Luis to discuss the claims, though said that he responded with “some lip.”

“My sister, out of nowhere, goes, ‘Did you put the f–king money up?’ I go, ‘What? You think I couldn’t put $200,000 up?’” Joe continued. “I go, ‘It was my f–king idea!’”

The businessman said that his fight with Teresa turned “ugly” before adding, “My sister was saying, ‘This is why you don’t do business with family!’ Bulls—t. You can do business with anyone if you go in with the trust and you’re not looking to cheat somebody.”