Rihanna’s Most Fashionable Braless Moments Over the Years on the Red Carpet — And Beyond!

There is no celebrity more body positive than Rihanna. Not only does she have a successful lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, she models all their latest sexy designs. But there have been plenty of times in her day-to-day life where Rihanna doesn’t feel like wearing a bra, from simple streetwear to lavish red carpets.

Who can forget when she wore a gown made up entirely of glimmering crystals and little else to the CFDA Awards? The “Work” singer knew exactly what she was doing when she hit the red carpet, and the sea of flashing camera lights clearly showed she wasn’t wearing a single thing underneath her dress except for small, nude-hued panties.

In Elle’s October 2017 issue, some of RiRi’s famous friends were allowed to ask her a burning question. Orange Is the New Black star Laverne Cox wondered, “You’ve had so many iconic fashion moments and take so many risks. The iconic CFDA Awards Adam Selman dress in 2014 — what gave you the courage to take that risk that was so perfect and elegant yet daring?”

Rihanna responded about the completely sheer Swarovski crystal gown, “I took advantage of my titties before they go south. I saw my window, and I took it.” Laverne was so impressed that she told the singer, “That answer is just perfect. Let’s enjoy these bodies while we have them.”

When RiRi launched her Fenty Beauty brand in 2017, she rocked a bright yellow gown with no bra. Her outfit remained elegant, as the Oscar de la Renta custom ensemble featured a long-sleeved tight yellow top tied at the waist. She matched it with a gorgeous ball gown with a high slit up the left side. But one thing was clear, Rihanna left her bra at home!

Even when she styled herself for the July 2021 Vogue Italia cover, RiRi chose a sheer black Valentino gown that left little to the imagination. “The do-it-yourself issue,” the singer wrote in the caption when she posted the sexy image to her Instagram. So she’s still all about “taking her window” when it comes to flaunting her amazing body and leaving little to the imagination.

Scroll down to see Rihanna’s most memorable braless looks!