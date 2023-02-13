Rihanna Has Embraced Motherhood: Everything She’s Said About Parenthood ​as She Expects Baby No. 2

Proud mom! Rihanna often keeps quiet about her role as a mother, though the rare quotes she’s made about motherhood prove that she’s a great parent.

The “Disturbia” singer and A$AP Rocky announced that they were expecting baby No. 1 in January 2022. At the time, the couple posed for several photos around Harlem, New York, as she put her baby bump on full display.

The couple – who went public with their relationship in 2021 – became parents when Rihanna gave birth on May 13, 2022, in Los Angeles, California.

Rihanna and Rocky haven’t revealed their son’s name yet, though they did give fans a first glimpse at his face by sharing a video of him when he was just seven months old via TikTok.

“Hacked,” the “Umbrella” singer playfully captioned the adorable clip in December 2022.

Nearly two months later, Rihanna revealed that she’s pregnant with baby No. 2. She made the announcement by debuting her baby bump for the first time while performing the Super Bowl halftime show in February 2023. She sang several of her hits – including “Where Have You Been,” “We Found Love” and “Rude Boy” – as she danced around in an all-red ensemble.

Shortly after the performance, an insider told In Touch that Rihanna and Rocky’s second pregnancy was a surprise. “I don’t think she quite realized how fertile a woman is after giving birth, and was surprised to conceive again so quickly [after her son]!” the source revealed. “But it’s a welcomed surprise!”

The insider also shared that the Barbados native is looking forward to becoming a mother of two. “Having come from a big family herself, Rihanna feels blessed that she’ll have two kids so close in age, to look out for each other, and jokes it’s almost like having twins!” the source said.

As for how the pair decided to reveal the news, the insider explained that Rihanna and Rocky believed the Super Bowl was the “ideal occasion to debut her bump” because it’s the “biggest sports event of the year.”

An additional source shared that the couple are planning to tie the knot in Barbados and have been wedding planning since November 2022. “Rihanna and A$AP have been secretly flying to and from the island since then getting everything and everyone set up for it,” the insider noted.

Keep scrolling to read all of the rare comments Rihanna has made about motherhood.