It’s no secret that Rihanna looks incredible in anything she decides to wear! From bikinis and braless looks to cutout pajama bottoms — no, we’re not kidding! — RiRi rocks it all.

That said, when it comes to maintaining her physique, the “Desperado” artist doesn’t have a strict diet or fitness routine. “On a day-to-day basis, I will eat well, but, at the same time, I won’t deprive myself,” Rihanna told U.K.’s Closer magazine during a December 2020 interview.

“If I want a cheeseburger, then I am going to have one,” the Saint Michael, Barbados, native added. “I will exercise three or four times a week as well — feeling healthy is important to me.”

After rising to fame with her hit single “Pon de Replay” in 2005, Rihanna has become one of the most famous (and wealthiest!) women in the world. Although she’s taken a hiatus from music — her last album was 2016’s Anti — the nine-time Grammy Award winner owns a successful beauty brand, Fenty Beauty, and a popular lingerie line, Savage X Fenty.

Even so, during lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, Rihanna learned the importance of self-care. “I love what I do, but I am always busy, and quarantine gave me the time to do things I wouldn’t always have been able to do … watch an entire box set in a day, cook, go for a walk,” she told Closer. “It’s important we do little things we enjoy and are kind to ourselves.”

It’s clear Rihanna is comfortable in the skin she’s in. As a result, she doesn’t mind going nearly nude on the red carpet. In fact, fans still talk about her legendary CFDA Awards Adam Selman dress from 2014. (You know, the completely sheer one covered in Swarovski crystals.)

“I took advantage of my titties before they go south. I saw my window, and I took it,” RiRi told Laverne Cox during an October 2017 interview with Elle magazine. “That answer is just perfect. Let’s enjoy these bodies while we have them,” the Orange Is the New Black actress replied.

