Article presented by Runway Influence.

Society today tries to paint and point to wealth and success as things associated with seniors only. Many young people with creative ideas encounter attitudes that kill their dreams. Some remain pessimistic because they are too young to follow their passion. But that was never the case with one Mohamed Coulibaly, who successfully beat those beliefs.

Mohamed became the founder and CEO of the Motion Apparelz clothing line at a young age. His entrepreneurial success story is inspiring. It motivates many young people aspiring to be entrepreneurs. Mohamed’s story is a classical modern-day fairytale. What makes him stand out is his prowess in mastering many trades at such a young age. Mohamed is a part-time professional soccer player, but his passion is entrepreneurship.

He attributes his business’s success to the network he built in the sports team and outside the field. According to this young entrepreneur, networking is vital for any business to grow, which was how he earned a million dollars at 19. Always interested in the trends of the industry and the best practices of the trade, Mohamed listens to enthusiasts and experts alike, whether it’s sports, fashion, or business. The ability to make friends along the way has most likely helped him build a healthy network. His success made some people believe that you can achieve anything at any age.

The young CEO prides himself in his Motion Apparelz clothing line, which was featured in New York Weekly. His success stories also graced LA Weekly and Haute Living. The stellar performance of Motion Apparelz only propelled Mohamed to the next level of his journey which is to be a serial entrepreneur. Besides being a professional soccer player, he founded many successful businesses. All are significant highlights that the young generation can emulate.

However, bypassing the misconception that young people cannot achieve anything was challenging for him. Against all odds, Mohamed kept his entrepreneurial spirit alive. He defied the status quo in his family and proved that age doesn’t matter if you can comprehend the task.

Mohamed’s story teaches people to have discipline, passion, and drive to ensure they achieve success. He points out that you need more than passion and that other values are prerequisites to achieving something extraordinary. During the whole process, he advises that you should love what you do and not sacrifice fun for the sake of work. Of course, he attributes all these qualities to successful entrepreneurs as they successfully balance their work/life ratio.

Of course, every entrepreneur has dreams. They also have plans to achieve success. Mohamed plans to be one of the most talked about talents in athletics. His mega goal is to bridge the gap between entrepreneurship, hip-hop, soccer, and fashion and transform fashion, athletics, and music. He plans to accomplish this through his networks of notable hip-hop celebrities. The growing popularity of soccer in the US is also a plus in achieving his goal.