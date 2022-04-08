Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski for the Wynn! For those looking to mix their love of sports with their love of having an epic Vegas experience, look no further than Gronk Beach Las Vegas.

The four-time Super Bowl champion is teaming up with Medium Rare and Wynn Night life for the daylife pool party featuring several of Gronk’s favorite musical artists on Draft Weekend.

Among the performers set to take the stage at the Encore Beach Club are the Grammy Award-winning duo The Chainsmokers, Kim Lee, DJ Five and Deux Twins.

Guests, who must be at least 21 years old to be able to attend, can expect top of the line food, drinks, interactive beach performers and custom Gronk beach decor.

With custom cocktail activations and bars presented by Three Olives Vodka, 1800 Tequila and Proper 12 Whiskey

and a Stronger Together Salute presented by Pepsi Stronger Together, attendees can also expect VIP Champagne Showers courtesy of Pit Viper.

“We are going for the championship of events with the return of Gronk Beach,” Gronk said in a statement. “This year we are bringing my mega event to Las Vegas for what will be draft weekend’s biggest event ever. Prepare for a fun day in the sun at Encore Beach Club, incredible musical performances, unmatched Gronk family energy, and a celebration of all the new rookies.”

Taking place on April 29 from 12 pm to 8 pm, you can grab tickets and score VIP table to this must-see event right here.