Showing up! Rob Kardashian showed support for his sister Khloé Kardashian by calling her a “pretty princess” in a rare comment.

Khloé, 38, took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 16, to promote her brand, Good American, by sharing a photo of herself dressed in an all-black ensemble as she posed on the ground surrounded by a variety of jeans.

Rob, 35, took to the comments section to make a rare public comment, writing, “My pretty princess sparkly girl.”

While Rob and Khloé have always had a close bond, the public display of support is rare for the former reality star. In recent years, Rob stopped appearing on his family’s reality shows and chose to step out of the public eye.

Gregory Pace/BEI/Shutterstock

Fans began to notice that Rob was staying out of the spotlight beginning in 2013. “I was not feeling myself, gaining a bunch of weight,” he told former brother-in-law Lamar Odom during a July 2013 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which featured him skipping a family trip to Greece. “It’s just frustrating to me that I’m not happy going out if I’m not in good shape.”

He continued to face criticism over his weight gain in the following years. Days ahead of sister Kim Kardashian’s Italian wedding to Kanye West in May 2014, Rob was spotted arriving in Europe looking nearly unrecognizable. Khloé defended her brother against online body shamers, though he boarded a flight back to Los Angeles and skipped out on the nuptials.

As the years continued, Rob remained out of the spotlight and has only made a handful of appearances at family functions, on social media and on the family’s new reality show, The Kardashians.

He made a rare cameo appearance on the May 13 episode of the Hulu show when he attended mom Kris Jenner’s birthday party, which was filmed in November 2021.

While Rob didn’t speak on camera, eagle-eyed fans noticed he was sitting next to Khloé during the dinner celebration. The episode was strategically filmed to exclude the sole Kardashian brother from the shots, though he briefly made appearances as he enjoyed the dinner with his family and Kris’ famous friends.

More recently, Kim, 41, took to her Instagram Stories to give fans a glimpse inside of Khloé’s birthday party in June. In one video, the Arthur George founder was seen walking past in the background.

Not much is known about Rob’s life now, though he’s been keeping busy as the dedicated father to daughter Dream, whom he shares with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna.