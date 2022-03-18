Positive changes! Rob Kardashian is doing better than ever and is “on this amazing health and wellness journey,” a source tells Us Weekly. “He’s in good shape and is happy with how far he’s come.”

The insider notes that his health is “his focus” at the moment. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum, 35, has already shed 50 pounds.

Despite his last name, Rob has managed to keep much of his life hidden from the public. He celebrated his 35th birthday on Thursday, March 17 and the rest of the Kardashian family showed their brother some birthday love by sharing sweet tributes on social media.

“Never change your gentle and hysterically silly spirit!” his big sister Kim Kardashian wrote. “Continue being the best daddy you can be. You’re a special kind of guy.”

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Aside from the celebratory birthday posts, Rob is not particularly active on social media. His Instagram is mostly filled with photos of his 5-year-old-daughter, Dream, whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna. The pair got together in January 2016, and have a rocky history.

The two were involved in a legal battle that Rob filed to dismiss in February. They also took on a years-long custody battle for their daughter after splitting in 2017. The dispute included multiple accusations against one another, like revenge porn and domestic violence.

Since dropping the suit against Blac Chyna, 33, the Arthur George founder said he chose to do so for the sake of the former couple’s daughter.

“My love for Dream far outweighs my desire to proceed with my claims against her mother in a public trial,” Rob said. “Now that the court has ruled that there is sufficient evidence to warrant a jury trial on my claim for assault, for our daughter’s sake, I am dismissing the action and focusing on my co-parenting relationship with Chyna.”

It seems the girl dad is putting himself back on the market. The insider added Rob has recently also been focusing on his dating life. The star was romantically linked to Rita Ora and Adrienne Bailon in the past.

“He’s dating but is also private about that,” the source said. “He’s never going to stop caring about his mental health and overall health. It’s important to him so he can be the best father to Dream.”

Rob’s spotlight-devoted family has a new show coming out on Hulu in April, but the clan’s token son will not be participating this time around.

“Rob will NOT be appearing in their Hulu show because he does not want his life or the life of his daughter to be a part of it. Everyone respects this decision,” a source told HollywoodLife in November 2021. The insider went on to say that the reality series caused Rob “nothing but pain” during his time on it, and he wants to focus on himself and his family now.

As seen on Instagram, Rob rang in his big day with his family, who shared photos of his party. Kylie Jenner posted photos of his Batman-themed birthday cake in an Instagram Story, while his future brother-in-law Travis Barker shared a photo of his gift for Rob, a BMX bike.