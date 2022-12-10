Sweet Surprise! See Rob Kardashian’s Rare Sightings in Photos Since His Departure From ‘KUWTK’

Spotted! Once the leading man on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, in recent years a Rob Kardashian sighting has become as rare as that infamous white giraffe.

Fans were first introduced to the only Kardashian brother during season 1 of the family’s long-running E! reality series. At the time, Rob was a 20-year-old business student attending the University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business.

Rob has had his fair share of high-profile romances, beginning with former Cheetah Girl Adrienne Bailon. Their relationship was documented on the hit show from 2007 until their split in 2009. It was later revealed that the Arthur George founder had cheated on his then-girlfriend which ultimately caused the breakup.

Following their split and his college graduation that same year, Rob found himself living with his sister Khloé Kardashian and her then-new husband, Los Angeles Lakers star Lamar Odom.

In 2012, Rob had a short-lived romance with British singer Rita Ora. After their breakup, the reality star accused the songstress of cheating on him with multiple men.

“How can a woman who is so busy trying to start her own career have time to be with so many dudes all while in a relationship,” he said via Twitter at the time.

The following year, fans began to notice that Rob was staying out of the spotlight. “I was not feeling myself, gaining a bunch of weight,” he told brother-in-law Lamar during a July 2013 episode after skipping a family trip to Greece. “It’s just frustrating to me that I’m not happy going out if I’m not in good shape.”

Days ahead of sister Kim Kardashian’s Italian wedding to Kanye West, in May 2014, Rob was spotted arriving in Europe looking nearly unrecognizable. After Khloé defended her brother against online body shamers, he boarded a flight back to Los Angeles and skipped out on the Kimye nuptials.

In the years since, Rob has remained out of the spotlight, only making a handful of appearances at family functions, on social media and on the reality show. Rob is also a dedicated father to daughter Dream, whom he shares with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna.

Scroll down to see all the Rob Kardashian sightings in recent years!