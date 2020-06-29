Rob Kardashian Flaunts Weight Loss in Rare Photos With Tristan, Scott and More at Khloe’s Birthday

Looking good! Rob Kardashian showed off dramatic weight loss at sister Khloé Kardashian‘s birthday party on Sunday, June 28.

“Woo back baby,” the 33-year-old captioned one photo alongside KoKo’s ex Tristan Thompson. In another shot, he wrote, “Appreciate it,” while chatting with Scott Disick.

Clearly, mama Kris Jenner was excited to see her kids together because she captioned a pic of Rob and Kourtney Kardashian on her own Instagram, “These two cuties.”

After being out of the spotlight for quite some time, it seems as though the Kar-Jenner brother is slowly making his way back into the limelight. While watching Kourtney and Kim Kardashian‘s physical fight on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Rob posted a rare reaction.

“My sisters forgot we were filming #KUWTK and thought it was Bad Girls Club,” he tweeted during the season premiere.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Not to mention, Rob and Tristan have formed a sweet bond, and they’re not afraid to show it on social media. “My dawgs,” the NBA baller wrote on Rob’s Insta pic. In another birthday post, Tristan responded, “Hahaha [fire] caption,” which referred to an “inside joke.”

Of course, it’s not a total surprise the two bonding considering True’s parents have been “getting on better than ever,” a source told In Touch.

In fact, the Good American founder “really believes” the father of her child has “changed” following his cheating scandal, a separate source told In Touch, and it’s helping to improve their relationship. They’ve “been trying to work their [differences] out for a while now,” the insider revealed.

So … would the pair ever consider getting back together? “Khloé was really worried about going public though because of the backlash it would create and she didn’t want to hear everyone’s opinions,” they continued. “She takes everything to heart — all the tweets, IG comments, etc. — and she reads everything.”

Now, however, “Her whole attitude is that life is short and you only live once so why care what other people think?” Amen!

Keep scrolling to see photos of Rob looking happy and healthy at Khlo’s birthday bash.