This is truly the end of an era. Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff has announced he’s put his family’s Oregon farm up for sale after more than three decades of ownership. The price tag for Roloff Farms is a whopping $4 million!

“Well, the cats out of the bag. I want to make sure you all hear the big news directly from me,” he began a Thursday, May 12, Instagram post showing him in front of the “for sale” sign.

Courtesy of Matt Roloff/Instagram

“All of @rolofffarms has brought me and our family great joy for the past 30+ years! Today 16 acres of the farm’s 109 acres go up for sale including our original family home and bright red barn,” he continued. The Roloff family patriarch added, “It’s a tiny bit scary but mostly exciting … it’s time to move toward the next season of life.”

Roloff Farms has been a go-to Halloween destination for years with the bumper crop of pumpkins that grow on site. Several generations of families have made autumn trips to the Hillsboro, Oregon, property to pick out their jack-o’-lanterns. The Roloff family dress in festive seasonal costumes as they welcome visitors and the farm, which also hosts 30-minute private tours guided by Matt or ex-wife Amy Roloff.

Fans were divided on Matt’s decision to sell the family’s farm. “Admittedly this makes me sad. Wishing your whole family peace with this direction,” one person wrote in the comments while another added, “You have to do what’s best for you. Change is tough though. Such a beautiful home.”

Another follower told Matt, “Wow. I thought it would be your family’s legacy,” referring to leaving the farm to his four children with Amy. She sold her share of the farm to Matt in June 2019. According to Radar Online, the matriarch made about $667,000 from the sale, which left Matt as the sole owner.

Little People, Big World fans will surely miss the family farm, which has been a staple on the show with the work that goes into maintaining it and the kids’ decision on whether or not they wanted to take over the property.

Season 23 of LPBW premieres on May 17 on TLC, and Matt’s decision to sell the farm seems as though it will be a major plot line. He put the farm on the market and revealed it was for sale just five days before the new season begins airing.