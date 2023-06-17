Trooping of the Colour: Photos of the Royal Family Celebrating the Sovereign’s Birthday

Several members of the royal family showed their support for King Charles by attending Trooping of the Colour on Saturday, June 17, including the fan-favorite couple Prince William, Princess Kate, their three children, Queen Consort Camilla and Princess Anne.

The Trooping the Colour parade marks the official birthday of Britain’s sovereign for the past 260 years. Each year, the royal family and their admirers gather for a parade that serves as the official marker for the sovereign’s birthday in 1748.

While Charles’ birthday is actually on November 14, the royals began celebrating the monarch’s official birthday with the parade during King George II’s reign, according to the British Army website.

The 2023 parade includes 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians for a “great display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare,” according to the royal family’s official website.

As for the title of the parade, “Colours” refers to the regimental flags used by British soldiers that acted as the rallying point on the battlefield.

“This was important because, without modern communications, it was all too easy for troops to become disoriented and separated from their unit during conflict,” according to the Household Division website. Additionally, the young officers marched between ranks of troops with the flags in order to let the soldiers know what their regiment’s colors were.

The website adds, “So, what today is a great tradition began life as a vital and practical parade designed to aid unit recognition before a battle commenced.”

The parade began at Buckingham Palace and travels down to The Mall, where Charles received the Royal Solute.

Following the parade, Charles was joined by Camilla and other royal family members to watch the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards Troop their Colour. The festivities also include a military flying past from the balcony at Buckingham Palace.

The 2023 parade marks Charles’ first as King. His late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away at the age of 96 in September 2022, while he took on his new title after.

His coronation, which was attended by family members including Prince Harry, Prince William, Princess Kate and Princess Anne, was held on May 6, 2023.

However, one family member that noticeably wasn’t there was Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle.

“Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May,” the palace announced in a statement in April. “The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

