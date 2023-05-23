TV Hosts! Actors! More! These Famous Stars Have Been Called the Rudest in Hollywood

Ouch! Quite a few celebrities have been accused of being the meanest in Hollywood. From talk show hosts like Ellen DeGeneres and James Corden to actors such as Candace Cameron Bure, people in showbiz haven’t been afraid to voice their opinions about their least favorite ones to work with.

Fans of the former The Ellen DeGeneres Show star were shocked to see a BuzzFeed report in mid-2020, which contained former employees alleging that she had been mistreating her staff over the years. However, the negative publicity didn’t stop there.

In September 2022, singer-songwriter Greyson Chance, whom Ellen featured on her show when he was a kid, accused the Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient of abandoning him.

“I’ve never met someone more manipulative, more self-centered and more blatantly opportunistic than her,” he told Rolling Stone that month. “The first part of my career, I owe a lot of thanks to her and to that team. But the reason why I’m here today talking about an album, I owe f—king nothing to her. Because I was the one that had to pull myself up. She was nowhere to be found.”

Aside from Ellen, fellow talk show host James Corden also came under fire for allegedly lashing out at an employee at the New York City restaurant Balthazar.

“James Corden is a hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny Cretin of a man,” restauranteur Keith McNally claimed in an Instagram post in October 2022. “And the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago.”

Although Keith confirmed one day later that the Late Late Show host had called to apologize, James addressed the issue on his show days later.

“Look, when you make a mistake, you’ve got to take responsibility,” the Into the Woods actor began. “In the heat of the moment, I made a sarcastic, rude comment about cooking [the dish] myself. It is a comment I deeply regret. I understand the difficulties of being a server. I worked shifts at restaurants for years. … I have such respect, and I value anyone that does such a job. And the team at that restaurant are so great. That’s why I love it there.”

While Keith even praised James’ on-air apology, social media users challenged the authenticity of the late night host’s statement. Even fellow celebrities such as former Spice Girl Mel B accused him of being disrespectful to his staff.

“I think you always have to be nice to the people that you work with — whether it be production, camera guys, sound, lighting,” she explained during a December 2022 appearance on The Big Narstie Show while speaking about James. “We all work for the same thing, so you should always be nice, and he hasn’t been very nice.”

James did not publicly respond to Mel B’s comments.

Scroll through the gallery to see which stars were accused of being the rudest in Hollywood.