If you can’t love yourself, how in the hell are you going to love somebody else? These are the famous words coined by none other than RuPaul, the iconic queen of drag who has turned a once underground art form into a mainstream celebration of queer culture thanks to the MTV hit, RuPaul’s Drag Race. With season 15 premiering on January 6, 2023, fans are wondering just how much money RuPaul has in the bank thanks to years performing and on-camera. So, start your engines, and keep scrolling to find out RuPaul’s insane net worth.

What Is RuPaul’s Net Worth?

RuPaul has a net worth of $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Multiple reports detail that RuPaul makes about $800,000 per season of Drag Race, an impressive improvement from the $50,000 he made all the way back in season 1.

RuPaul Is a Storied Drag Queen and Performer

When viewers see RuPaul in the workroom. Serving as both the host and mentor throughout RuPaul’s Drag Race, they may see a dapper man in a well-tailored suit and not realize that Ru is one of – if not the most – commercially successful and recognizable drag queens in the world.

Saeed Adyani/Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock

Getting his big break in 1989 when he starred as a dancer in the B-52’s “Love Shack” music video, Ru went on to make a name for himself as a performer and drag queen in the New York club scene. With commercial success under his belt, Ru became the host of RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2009, first airing on Logo. The show has enjoyed a wealth of success over time, prompting a number of international versions and the beloved RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars.

What Music Has RuPaul Released?

In addition to performing as a drag queen, RuPaul has an impressive musical career. Releasing his first hit, “Supermodel of the World,” in 1993, RuPaul enjoyed immense breakout success and shot the iconic music video for the song shortly thereafter. Peaking at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Dance Music/Club Play charts with singles “Back to My Roots” and “A Shade Shady,” RuPaul continued to dominate club culture.

RuPaul Owns Impressive Real Estate Property

RuPaul has some seriously impressive real estate to his name spanning two coasts and the Midwest. Selling his Beverly Hills home in 2018 for $5 million, RuPaul upgraded to a $13.7 million mansion in the same affluent Los Angeles neighborhood. He also owns a condo in West Hollywood, and had a property in New York City for more than two decades.

In addition to his bi-coastal living, RuPaul and his husband, Georges LeBar, own and operate a ranch in Wyoming. The property is more than 60,000 acres and has been contracted out to fracking companies, the leases of which surely add to his net worth.

How Else Does RuPaul Make Money?

Though RuPaul is known as a performer and musician, the drag superstar has a number of lucrative deals that help boost his net worth. After enjoying a wide variety of entertainment success in the 1990s, RuPaul was signed to MAC Cosmetics as an official model and spokesperson, making him the first drag queen to ever sign a major modeling contract. Making his on-camera talk show debut in 1996, RuPaul hosted The RuPaul Show before turning his attention to Drag Race.

RuPaul has since partnered with makeup brand Colorevolution, has appeared in a number of films and television shows and has given fans iconic performance after iconic performance.