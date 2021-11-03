What’s better than the McRib’s return at McDonald’s? The McRib’s return and a barbecue-infused cocktail recipe by Ryan Reynolds “that’s like a Bloody Mary’s hotter cousin,” according to the star.

“To celebrate the return of America’s favorite rib-shaped sandwich, I’ve created the perfect glass-shaped cocktail to pair with it,” Ryan, 45, said of the cocktail, aptly dubbed the Gin Riblet, which uses his own Aviation American Gin.

“Not sure gin and barbecue sauce go together?” he asked his followers, before assuring them, “Well, let me McProve it. First, fill a shaker with ice. Then, combine four ounces of tomato juice with just a half ounce of barbecue sauce.”

“Then, you’re going to want to put a little squeeze of lemon in there and one and a half ounces of smooth Aviation American Gin,” he continued. “Shake well and strain, with a garnish of a pickle and an onion.”

“And there you have it: the Gin Riblet,” he ended his recipe.

McRibs can be purchased at any McDonald’s location, while the Gin Riblet is available to all who have the ingredients mentioned above and a hunkering for a Bloody Mary with a kick and a twist.