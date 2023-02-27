Surprise! Return to Amish star Sabrina Burkholder gave birth to baby No. 6 after a secret pregnancy — just four months after In Touch confirmed her split from longtime boyfriend Jethro Nolt.

“Baby boy Aro Reno, born 2/23/23,” the TLC personality shared via her Instagram on Sunday, February 26. “In Hebrew, Aro (pronounced like Arrow) means ‘bearer of martyrs, exalted, enlightened, mountain of strength.’”

Courtesy of Sabrina Burkholder/Instagram

The Breaking Amish star announced the surprise arrival of baby No. 6 just four months after In Touch confirmed her August 2022 split from Jethro after more than five years of dating. At the time, the couple was focused on coparenting their children.

Apart from her latest arrival, the Pennsylvania native is a mom to five other children: son Zekiah and daughters Skylar and Kalani, whom she shares with Jethro, as well as older daughters Oakley and Arianna, who are in the custody of a family member.

Sabrina introduced her former beau during season 6 of Return to Amish, which debuted in March 2021, after initially beginning their relationship in 2017. At the time, the Mennonite was pregnant and expecting her first child with Jethro.

“Jethro’s father is a preacher in the conservative Mennonite church,” the TLC star told In Touch exclusively in January 2019, adding that the couple knew “each other a long time” before getting together.

The pair’s relationship was filled with bumps as they both struggled with substance abuse issues, ultimately leading to Sabrina’s near-fatal heroin overdose in 2018.

“After this, you will not hear from me for a long time,” she shared at the time via Facebook, adding that she was entering rehab. She ultimately spent six months in a rehab facility that she says completely “changed” her life.

“I’ve been clean now for over three years. I moved out of Pennsylvania and changed my ‘people, places, things,’” she told People in 2021. “I had to change everything in order to become the person that I needed to be. When you hang out with the wrong people and put yourself in that situation over and over, you’re never going to get better. You have to be willing to do whatever it takes.”